Jammu-based reserved category employees continue protest for relocation

Jammu, Dec 9: The Jammu-based reserved category employees today continued their protest demonstration on the 192nd day seeking their relocation to Jammu from parts of Kashmir valley.
The protesters said that their demand was not considered by the authorities despite 192 days of protest in Jammu in view of the threat to their lives in Kashmir.
“We shall be shifted to Jammu for time being till the security situation improves,” said one of the protesters. The protesters said that “We have no safe accommodation nor postings in Kashmir valley.”
“We have no transfer policy. Instead of considering our genuine demands, the authorities are compelling us to join duties. Our salaries are stopped for five months and biometrics has been introduced to indirectly pressurize us to join back duty,” he added.