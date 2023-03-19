Jammu boy debuts with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh

A student of DPS Jammu and Lawrence School Sanawar, So Dee graduated from London and has worked in a bank in London. He is a business entrepreneur and a singer by heart and soul. During COVID 19, having nothing much to do, he decided to fulfill his musical ambitions and let out his passion in singing. So Dee has been working since a year on writing, composing and singing his own songs and post COVID, went all the way to Dubai to work on his debut project.

Yo Yo honey Singh who is the country’s top rapper, singer and composer met him on one occasion and liked his voice, composition, and lyrics greatly and so invited him to release his debut together. The song “Who Knows” was hence shot in Dubai together with Yo Yo Honey Singh and released on 13 March. It became one of the single most liked, viewed, and shared song of the season, kickstarted with millions of viewers world-wide and gained several million admirers within a span of few hours.