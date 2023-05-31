Jammu

Jammu bus accident: PM Modi expresses grief, announces ex-gratia

Ten persons were killed and over 50 others injured after a bus carrying pilgrims to Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra met with an accident at Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu yesterday morning.
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi
GK NEWS SERVICE

New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi has announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

"Expressing grief on the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir, PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," said the PM, in a tweet.

LG Manoj Sinha has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for noks of the deceased and 50,000 for the injured.

