Jammu businesses facing brunt, locals sidelined: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, Mar 13: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah said that the people of Jammu, witnessing slow death to their exclusive jobs and land rights had made it a point to punish forces that brought the entire region to this appalling condition.
A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a party convention at Samba, the NC president said, “People will inflict collective punishment on communal and divisive forces working overtime to liquidate the exclusive rights of diverse sections of Jammu. While the economy fast dissipated and development came to a grinding halt, the ever-growing unemployment, inflation, development deficit, administrative inertia, wanton demolition drives seem to be the only notable feature of the current bureaucratic rule.”
He said that the deteriorating security situation, everyday killings of grass root level political activists, grenade blasts lay bare the ground realities and puncture the government’s peace claims.
“The uncertainty, unaccountability, unemployment, and development deficit, which has gripped Jammu for the past eight years appears far from over,” Abdullah said.
The three-time chief minister reiterated his call of unity against the divisive and communal agenda being spread across the country including J&K by forces inimical to communal harmony.
“Jammu’s local economy is being strangulated as outsiders are being facilitated to take over businesses here. The proposal of retail stores in Jammu has triggered anxieties among the local Jammu traders. My Dogra brothers well understand that the assault on their trade is not a case in isolation. Everyone here in Jammu knows that such a measure is part of the systematic pattern to elbow out locals, the Dogras from the businesses and pave the way for the outsiders, who have already taken away a sizeable share in mining and other contract allotments, directly or indirectly, in the region after August 2019.”