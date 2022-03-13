Jammu businesses facing brunt, locals sidelined: Farooq Abdullah

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a party convention at Samba, the NC president said, “People will inflict collective punishment on communal and divisive forces working overtime to liquidate the exclusive rights of diverse sections of Jammu. While the economy fast dissipated and development came to a grinding halt, the ever-growing unemployment, inflation, development deficit, administrative inertia, wanton demolition drives seem to be the only notable feature of the current bureaucratic rule.”

He said that the deteriorating security situation, everyday killings of grass root level political activists, grenade blasts lay bare the ground realities and puncture the government’s peace claims.