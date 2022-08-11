Jammu city records 189.6 mm in 24 hours, highest in 26 years: MeT dept

There were flash floods in most of the rivers, including Tawi and Chenab, which inundated low-lying areas and damaged infrastructure.

Two landslides were reported -- in Panjirthi and Circular Road -- causing damage to road, a building and some vehicles, the officials said.

The flash floods damaged small bridges in Kalika Colony, washed out a wall of Satsang Garh, a spiritual centre, and a vehicle in Buntalab, they said.

Hundreds of houses in several colonies in low-lying areas were inundated and traffic came to a halt due to water-logging, prompting the district administration to sound a flood alert, they said.