Jammu court frames charges against 24 in SI recruitment scam

Perusal of the report prima facie revealed criminal conspiracy among officials of JKSSB; M/s Merit Trac Bengaluru; beneficiary candidates and other accused persons causing gross irregularities in conduct of written examination for SI's posts in J&K Police.

Accordingly, a regular case was registered against the accused persons under Sections 120-B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

After hearing the arguments, the CJM observed, “Prima facie it appears that the accused have substantively committed the offences under Sections 420, 201, 411 of the IPC as such and are required to be charged for the offences.

"Therefore, prima facie commission of offences under Sections 120-B read with 420, 408, 201, 411 of the IPC are clearly found established against the accused persons. They are accordingly charged for commission of offences."