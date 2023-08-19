Jammu district records highest number of dengue cases

Jammu, Aug 19: Jammu district today recorded the highest number of dengue cases in a single day even as the total number of dengue cases have gone up to 100 across J&K.
With one fresh dengue case in Kashmir, total number of dengue cases have reached four in Kashmir valley.
“136 samples were taken for testing out of which 15 cases were detected as dengue infected,” said an official quoting the official figures.
Among these 15 infected dengue cases, 12 were from Jammu district, one each in Kathua & Udhampur districts and one in Kashmir valley.
Jammu district has recorded the highest number of dengue cases i.e., 71 cases since August 13, 2023.
On August 13, there was one dengue case. However, on August 14, the authorities recorded 12 cases though the next day the cases dropped to three only. On August 16, the dengue cases were around 6, on August 17, the cases 13, on August 18, the cases were 10 and today (August 18), the cases were 15.
Overall, the region has recorded 100 dengue cases. 71 cases surfaced from Jammu district, 10 from Kathua, four each from Samba,Udhampur and Kashmir; three in Reasi, two in Poonch, one in Doda, and one from outside J&K. Till date, the health authorities have conducted 2483 dengue tests.
Pertinently, the Government Medical College, and Hospital Jammu, and SMGS Salamar have established separate wards for dengue infected patients.