Jammu district records highest number of dengue cases

With one fresh dengue case in Kashmir, total number of dengue cases have reached four in Kashmir valley.

“136 samples were taken for testing out of which 15 cases were detected as dengue infected,” said an official quoting the official figures.

Among these 15 infected dengue cases, 12 were from Jammu district, one each in Kathua & Udhampur districts and one in Kashmir valley.

Jammu district has recorded the highest number of dengue cases i.e., 71 cases since August 13, 2023.