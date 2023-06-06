Jammu emerging as pilgrim tourism hub: Rana

Jammu, June 6: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that Jammu is emerging as pilgrim tourism hub in India.
He described the opening of Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple in next two days and foundation laying ceremony of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board Yatri Niwas and Disaster Management Centre in the outskirts of Temple City as two important milestones for adding to the spiritual grandeur of Jammu.
According to a press release, weeklong Maha Samprokshana rituals are ongoing at the Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple, which included Punyhavchana, Agni Prathista, Kumbhasthapana, Kumbaaradhana, Visheshta Homam, Harathi and Prasadam distribution and will culminate in the opening of the temple on June 8. Rana visited the temple premises and interacted with the organisers.
Replying to questions of media persons Devender Rana expressed the hope that these will further boost the pilgrim tourism in the Jammu region that has immense potential to grow with the state of art infrastructural facilities.