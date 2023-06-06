Jammu emerging as pilgrim tourism hub: Rana

He described the opening of Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple in next two days and foundation laying ceremony of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board Yatri Niwas and Disaster Management Centre in the outskirts of Temple City as two important milestones for adding to the spiritual grandeur of Jammu.

According to a press release, weeklong Maha Samprokshana rituals are ongoing at the Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple, which included Punyhavchana, Agni Prathista, Kumbhasthapana, Kumbaaradhana, Visheshta Homam, Harathi and Prasadam distribution and will culminate in the opening of the temple on June 8. Rana visited the temple premises and interacted with the organisers.