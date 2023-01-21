Jammu emerging as research, education hub: Davinder Singh Rana

Jammu, Jan 21: First J&K Medical Science Conclave under the aegis of International Medical Sciences Academy (J&K Chapter) was inaugurated today at Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Sidhra, Jammu by Davinder Singh Rana, senior BJP leader.
According to a press note, the conclave was attended by more than 500 delegates from all over the country. Rana while addressing the gathering said that Jammu is fast emerging as a center of excellence and hub for research and higher education.
“The day is not far when Jammu will leave an indelible mark in the field of education and research at the national level,” Rana said while conferring lifetime achievement awards to three prominent doctors of the Temple City at the Medical Conclave, organized by the ASCOMS here.
He referred to the coming up of IIT, IIM and AIIMS in Jammu, saying these will be game changers, not only for meeting the expectations of the people but also in producing ace professionals and technocrats. The work on the AIIMS is going on a faster scale, raising the hopes for its completion very soon.
Rana said that the nations develop from the temples of higher learning institutions, which are not merely complexes of brick and mortar but produce human resources for serving humanity. He said the process of research and integration of knowledge leads to benefiting the society in a big way and therefore holding of such conclaves provide opportunity to the participants to exchange their experiences, which are ultimately useful for the society and the communities.
Lauding the role of the ASCOMS in dispensing medical education, Mr Rana said that the pass outs are making their alma-mater and Jammu proud across the country and even the world over. He expressed happiness over the graduates from this institution making name and fame by dint of hard-work, dedication and missionary spirit.
Devender Rana presented lifetime achievement awards for their contribution in medical science and serving humanity to Maj Gen (Retd) Dr M L Magotra, Dr Ravinder Madaan and Dr R. K Raina in the presence of Dr Gautam Mengi, Mr. Davinder Kumar Batra, Dr Pavan Malhotra, Director Principal, ASCOMS & Hospital & Chairman International Medical Sciences Academy (J&K Chapter), Dr Rajinder Singh, Dr Saleem ur Rehman, Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr KS Mehta, Dr Anil Gupta, Dr Ravinder Rattalpal, Dr Sudhir Dhar and others.