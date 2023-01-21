Jammu emerging as research, education hub: Davinder Singh Rana

He referred to the coming up of IIT, IIM and AIIMS in Jammu, saying these will be game changers, not only for meeting the expectations of the people but also in producing ace professionals and technocrats. The work on the AIIMS is going on a faster scale, raising the hopes for its completion very soon.

Rana said that the nations develop from the temples of higher learning institutions, which are not merely complexes of brick and mortar but produce human resources for serving humanity. He said the process of research and integration of knowledge leads to benefiting the society in a big way and therefore holding of such conclaves provide opportunity to the participants to exchange their experiences, which are ultimately useful for the society and the communities.