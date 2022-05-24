Jammu fast track court sentences main accused to eight years jail for raping minor in 2014

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the Fast Track Court, presided over by Khalil Choudhary, also sentenced the main accused, Gharu Ram alias Bittu son of Thoru Ram of Tikri Rakwala Jammu, to simple imprisonment for two years for the commission of the offence under section 363 RPC (kidnapping) and fine of Rs 10,000. The convict was also sentenced to simple imprisonment for one year for the commission of offence under section 452 RPC (house trespass) and fine of Rs 5000. However these sentences have been ordered to run concurrently. In default of the payment of the fines, the court ordered that the convict shall undergo further imprisonment for a period of two months in offence under section 376 (1) RPC (rape), one and half month in offence under section 363 RPC and one month in offence under section 452 RPC.

The other convict, Sunil Kumar alias Kokar son of Rattan Lal of Dhai Chak Gho Manhasa, was sentenced for four months for commission of the offence under section 363/109 RPC and a fine of Rs. 10,000.