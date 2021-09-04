Jammu gets X-band doppler weather radar

Union Minister Jitendra Singh would dedicate the radar along with an indigenous GPS-based pilot-sonde to the public at the meteorological office in Jammu on Sunday, it said in a statement.

The state-of-the-art indigenous GPS-based pilot-sonde helps gather data in all weather conditions with minimum human intervention and has facilities of auto detection of balloon launch and balloon burst.

The new radar will help in providing a nowcast (very short range forecast up to three hours) for all types of severe weather events affecting the region, especially thunderstorm, lightning, squall and heavy rain, the statement said.

The IMD said that the system would also help in providing weather forecasts for different sectors, including the tourism forecast for yatris of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra which has an average footfall of 85 lakh every year.

It would also provide inputs to numerical weather prediction models for generating better weather forecasts.

In conjunction with data from other sensors such as satellites and automated weather stations, better forecasts and warnings can be achieved leading to minimal loss of property and life, thus providing better services towards public safety and socio-economic benefits, the IMD said.