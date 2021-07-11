Jammu IAF base attack: Security sources say 'pressure fuse' in bombs indicates role of Pak military

Jammu/New Delhi, Jul 11: The 'pressure fuse' used in the bombs that were dropped on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu through drones in a first-of-its-kind attack indicates that some elements of the Pakistan army or the ISI helped terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba in fabricating the IEDs, according to security sources.

The improvised explosive device (IED) that pierced the rooftop of one of the IAF buildings at the Jammu airport carried less than one kg of RDX and a cocktail of other chemicals whereas the one that was dropped on the ground contained a little over one kg of the deadly explosives along with some ball bearings, they said.

The sources said the IED used in the June 27 attack on the IAF station "definitely" used the technical expertise of the Pakistani military. The 'pressure fuse' used is similar to the ones used by the Pakistani army.