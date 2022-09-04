'Jammu & Kashmir an example of composite culture'

Nahar has published hundreds of books that depict the life and history of Kashmir and now the present publication of “Moon of the Saffron Fields: The Legend of Habba Khatoon”, a symbol of Kashmir’s composite culture will definitely rekindle the ethos of Kashmiri mindset prone to the cultural and national unity and will become a guiding lighthouse for the country, he added.

On the occasion, former J&K Governor N N Vohra said, “Novel based on the life of legendary ascetic-poetess Habba Khatun written by 96-year-old veteran master-writer Pran Kishore Kaul is in itself, an act of tribute to the rich heritage of Kashmir". He also lauded Sarhad's efforts as a wonderful piece of literature. The age-old cultural unity and its values are well depicted in this book.

In his opening speech, Sarhad’s founder-president; Mr Sanjay Nahar said, “Sarhad has attempted to enhance people of Jammu & Kashmir and their understanding with rest of the nation so that true brotherhood can be strengthened. Mr Pran Kishore Kaul’s book, published by Sarhad, is a step ahead in this direction among many.”