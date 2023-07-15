Jammu lawyers hold protest over shifting of High Court

Jammu, July 15: Jammu lawyers today held a peaceful protest demonstration here in the premises of Janipur court complex against the proposed construction of new high court complex at Raika.
The protesting lawyers demanded that a general house meeting should be called by the Jammu Bar Association regarding the issue of construction at Raika for the new high court.
“A large number of Advocates moved a resolution demanding the holding of a general house meeting of the Jammu Bar Association so that the issue of Raika construction can be discussed,” said senior advocate, K Nirmal Kotwal.
He said that “In 2019, then Jammu Bar had resolved that the high court should not be shifted to Raika from Janipur. Therefore, the issue shall be discussed threadbare in the general house meeting that is yet to be held.” He however questioned the Jammu Bar Association.