Jammu Mayor chairs meeting of JMC contractors

Commissioner, JMC, Rahul Yadav, Joint Commissioner (Works), Rajesh Sumberia and other senior officers of JMC also attended the meeting. A threadbare discussion was held regarding the process of release of payments, conditions for allotment of contracts, timeline for execution of contracts and advance CDR.

The meeting was conducted in a cordial atmosphere in which Commissioner JMC gave a patient hearing to the genuine problems of the contractors and assured them needful support.