Jammu Mayor chairs meeting of JMC contractors

Jammu, Jan 7: Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma today chaired a meeting of the contractors of Jammu Municipal Corporation.
Commissioner, JMC, Rahul Yadav, Joint Commissioner (Works), Rajesh Sumberia and other senior officers of JMC also attended the meeting. A threadbare discussion was held regarding the process of release of payments, conditions for allotment of contracts, timeline for execution of contracts and advance CDR.
The meeting was conducted in a cordial atmosphere in which Commissioner JMC gave a patient hearing to the genuine problems of the contractors and assured them needful support.
The Joint Commissioner (Works) asked the contractors to deposit CDR for early allotment of contracts.
Mayor Jammu assured the contractors that all issues related to process for release of funds in the pattern of 50%, 25% and 25%, multiple works approval first on aggregate amount and then work-wise approvals, transfer of Drawing and Disbursing Powers to the Executive Engineers as are prevalent in other departments will be taken up with the Administrative Department for their redressal which will enhance efficiency and speedy execution of allotted contracts.