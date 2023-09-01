Jammu observes peaceful ‘Chakka jam’

All J&K Transport Welfare Association (AJKTWA) chairman Ajit Singh told media that a delegation of transporters would go and meet NHAI authorities in the union capital in a day or two to air their grievances vis-à-vis the issues being agitated by them. “With regard to Tarnah nullah bridge, we have been assured that by September 5, the alternate link road will be ready and will be opened for traffic. Meanwhile the report of the NHAI team, which recently visited there, will also be out in a couple of days and it is hoped that it will bring out some positive solution. We are satisfied with the assurances so far. In case, things don’t unfold as assured, we will resort to Chakka jam again,” Singh said.

The meeting among others was also attended by ADC Jammu, SSP Jammu, SSP Traffic and Deputy Commissioner Jammu.