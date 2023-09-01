Jammu observes peaceful ‘Chakka jam’

Jammu, Sep 1: Jammu transporters, who observed peaceful ‘Chakka jam’ on Friday seeking suspension of toll collection at Sarore Toll Plaza, decided not to extend their stir further, following assurance by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu and NHAI authorities.
A decision in this connection was taken after a meeting of All J&K Transport Welfare Association (AJKTWA) representatives with the senior officials of civil and police administration and the representatives of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, following the meeting which lasted over two hours, told media persons that deliberations took place to resolve their (transporters’) issues.
“They had basically two main issues – one related to (damaged) Tarnah bridge and second was related to toll (at Sarore). Regarding Tarnah bridge, NHAI representative present in the meeting assured that within next 4-5 days, traffic would be allowed on a temporary causeway constructed. They also assured that the road condition would be improved there,” Div Com said.
He stated that the government was working with a proactive approach to address the toll plaza issue also. “Transporters have been told that the administration will facilitate consultation between their two representatives and NHAI. We are also hopeful of a positive solution emerging from a recent visit undertaken by the NHAI technical team to the affected area,” Divisional Commissioner said.
All J&K Transport Welfare Association (AJKTWA) chairman Ajit Singh told media that a delegation of transporters would go and meet NHAI authorities in the union capital in a day or two to air their grievances vis-à-vis the issues being agitated by them. “With regard to Tarnah nullah bridge, we have been assured that by September 5, the alternate link road will be ready and will be opened for traffic. Meanwhile the report of the NHAI team, which recently visited there, will also be out in a couple of days and it is hoped that it will bring out some positive solution. We are satisfied with the assurances so far. In case, things don’t unfold as assured, we will resort to Chakka jam again,” Singh said.
The meeting among others was also attended by ADC Jammu, SSP Jammu, SSP Traffic and Deputy Commissioner Jammu.
Earlier in the day, normal life was affected in various parts of Jammu region due to ‘Chakka jam’ called by AJKTWA. This morning at around 9.00 am, the transporters, as per their schedule, gathered at Bhagwati Nagar and took out a protest rally against NHAI along with their vehicles up to Sarore Toll Plaza.
Shops and business establishments, however, remained open throughout the day. While e-rickshaws were plying as usual, auto-rickshaws, though very few, too could be seen plying at some places. Mini-buses, however, totally remained off the roads, thus causing inconvenience to regular commuters, including office-goers and school children.