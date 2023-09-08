Jammu poised for big political role in Naya J&K: Devender Singh Rana

“Delimitation of legislative constituencies is a big stride towards political empowerment of the Union Territory in general and the Jammu region in particular, with marginalised segments like displaced persons of POJK, Paharis, Gujjars and Bakerwals getting a sense of belonging in the overall political structure, heretofore the entitlement of chosen few,” Rana said while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the weekly public hearing at the BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar here alongwith Veenu Khanna, BJP State Secretary, a press release said.

He blamed the Congress for degrading Jammu politically to the extent of playing second fiddle to elite class of politicians who did not spare even the vast mass of Kashmiris, least to speak of respecting the aspirations of this region. “Exploiting religious and regional sentiments as per political expediencies has been their fort to remain glued to power. While the Congress presided over the subjugation of the Jammu region, the Valley centric parties all along ignored the then two regions of Jammu and Ladakh just for having no base or stakes outside Kashmir,” he said, adding that he kept raising his voice for the legitimate cause of Jammu during those gloomy times.