Jammu police find RDX, two detonators in bag lying near police post: Officials

Jammu, Nov 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered explosive material RDX, two detonators and a timer during searches after a suspicious backpack was found near police post Phallian Mandal in Satwari, Jammu during the night, official sources said Tuesday.
Police sources said that the search teams cordoned the area soon after a suspicious backpack was found near the police post and accordingly a team of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) reached the spot.
“The BDS squad checked the backpack and they found 2 packets of RDX, two detonators and one timer in it,” the sources said.
They informed that the explosives material was taken into custody and further investigation was set into motion.
Earlier, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said that late evening a patrolling party of police post Phallian Mandal of police station Satwari in Jammu district had found the black coloured backpack lying in suspicious manner adjacent to the post.
Accordingly, he said that the area was cordoned and a technical team was called in for examination of the suspicious bag.