Jammu police find RDX, two detonators in bag lying near police post: Officials

Jammu, Nov 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered explosive material RDX, two detonators and a timer during searches after a suspicious backpack was found near police post Phallian Mandal in Satwari, Jammu during the night, official sources said Tuesday.

Police sources said that the search teams cordoned the area soon after a suspicious backpack was found near the police post and accordingly a team of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) reached the spot.