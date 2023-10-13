Jammu prepares for Jhiri Mela

Jammu, Oct 13: Jammu is preparing for Jhiri Mela, a major religious congregation of the region. It attracts a substantial number of devotees from Jammu and Kashmir and other northern Indian states, an official press release said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sandeep Seointra chaired a meeting to assess the preparations of various departments for the upcoming Jhiri Mela.
It is pertinent to mention that Sub Divisional Magistrate Marh, Manu Hansa, would assume the role of Mela Officer, while the concerned Block Development Officer would act as the Assistant Mela Officer.
ADC emphasised the importance of this event, highlighting that it serves as a gathering point for a diverse range of devotees. As such, he stressed the need to provide hospitality and memorable experiences, ensuring that this year’s preparations surpass those made in the previous year. To achieve this, departments were urged to conduct comprehensive on-site visits to ensure thorough mela preparations.
Key areas of focus, as reviewed by the ADC, included sanitation and cleanliness at the mela centre, provision of mobile toilets, waste management, power supply, drinking water and cleaning of water bodies for devotees.
The meeting also discussed the setup of a control room and a public announcement booth, along with their essential attachments. Ensuring sufficient public transportation options with clear fare information, renovation of essential structures and infrastructure, desilting of canals and cleaning of bathing ghats were emphasised.
Security and traffic management were also given priority, with a crucial emphasis on maintaining law and order for the mela’s success. Surveillance was identified as another essential component for security.
The Tourism Department, being a major stakeholder, is responsible for promoting the event through various media channels. The meeting emphasised the need for departmental stalls to promote government schemes and raise public awareness.
Banks and mobile ATMs are to be provided for the convenience of devotees and the public. Additionally, fumigation and fogging measures were highlighted to protect devotees from diseases. Matters related to food testing and other responsibilities pertaining to the Legal Metrology Department were assigned to the concerned officials.