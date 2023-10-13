Jammu prepares for Jhiri Mela

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sandeep Seointra chaired a meeting to assess the preparations of various departments for the upcoming Jhiri Mela.

It is pertinent to mention that Sub Divisional Magistrate Marh, Manu Hansa, would assume the role of Mela Officer, while the concerned Block Development Officer would act as the Assistant Mela Officer.

ADC emphasised the importance of this event, highlighting that it serves as a gathering point for a diverse range of devotees. As such, he stressed the need to provide hospitality and memorable experiences, ensuring that this year’s preparations surpass those made in the previous year. To achieve this, departments were urged to conduct comprehensive on-site visits to ensure thorough mela preparations.