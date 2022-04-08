Jammu Press Club elections | Pargal establishes winning lead; all set to be new president

Jammu, Apr 8: Senior journalist Sanjeev Pargal was leading with a big margin in a keenly fought contest for the post of president of Jammu Press Club, the elections for which and other posts of the Management Committee were held on Friday.
Other members of his panel viz., Zorawar Singh, Dinesh Manhotra and Channi Anand, contesting for the posts of vice president, general secretary and treasurer respectively were also way ahead of their opponents in the second round as the counting was still underway till last reports poured in.
By the end of second round, Pargal had already polled 210 votes while his opponent another senior journalist Surinder Sharma had yet to cross -3-digit number.
Other members of Pargal's panel too had established a formidable lead over their opponents by the end of second round with Zorawar bagging 200, Dinesh with 198 and Channi with 199 votes against their rival candidates Ravinder Singh (48), Sumit (48) and Sudhir (48) respectively.
Those contesting for the posts of 7 Executive Committee members under their panel were also way ahead of their opponents.
Senior photojournalist of Greater Kashmir Mir Imran was also in the fray for the Executive Committee.
Elections to elect the new management committee of Press Club were being held after a long gap of seven years.