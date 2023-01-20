Jammu records rainfall, snowfall in upper reaches

Jammu, Jan 20: Jammu plans have recorded black clouds amid rainfall and snowfall in the upper reaches of the region leading to the spread of cold breeze.
An official from the meteorological department said that “The minimum night temperature in Jammu was 5.7 degree celsius and maximum temperature was 12.2 degree celsius.” Katra also recorded rainfall.
However, the Jammu plains areas recorded 3.4 mm rainfall throughout the day and the Banihal, Batote, and other districts of the hilly areas witnessed snowfall.
“We are expecting isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall from January 22 up to January 26, 2023,” the official added.