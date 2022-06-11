Jammu remains under grip of scorching heat

Jammu, June 11: Heat wave continues to grip Jammu region with residents getting no respite as the maximum temperature reached 43.1 degree celsius.
The officials in meteorological department said that the dry spell will continue to hit Jammu for next three to four days as there is no forecast about the rainfall in the plains although the hilly areas may witness light showers.“We have recorded today’s maximum day temperature 43.1 degree Celsius and minimum night temperature was 28.5 degree Celsius in Jammu,” the official said, adding that the scorching heat has increased from the last some days in Jammu as the temperature remained above 40 degree celsius from June first week.
As the temperature continues to rise in Jammu, the water supply has decreased which has increased the demand of water tanker supplies in many residential colonies. The people are facing shortage of drinking water in Jammu city and its peripheral areas while the need is fulfilled by the privately supplied drinking water tanks.
The people in many localities have alleged that the water is being supplied after a week or every three days.