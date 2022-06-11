Jammu remains under grip of scorching heat

The officials in meteorological department said that the dry spell will continue to hit Jammu for next three to four days as there is no forecast about the rainfall in the plains although the hilly areas may witness light showers.“We have recorded today’s maximum day temperature 43.1 degree Celsius and minimum night temperature was 28.5 degree Celsius in Jammu,” the official said, adding that the scorching heat has increased from the last some days in Jammu as the temperature remained above 40 degree celsius from June first week.