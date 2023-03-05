Jammu residents criticise city’s subpar sewerage system

Officials state that Jammu City’s sewage system is only 20 to 25 percent complete, despite the fact that it is far from finished, and despite this, they are responding to concerns by the public in a timely manner and resolving peoples’ problems.

Contrary to the official claims, a Corporator wishing not to be named told Greater Kashmir that: “The sewerage system works is still incomplete and wherever this has been completed, the residents are complaining of blockage and non-responsive approach of the concerned agency.”