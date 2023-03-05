Jammu residents criticise city’s subpar sewerage system

Jammu, Mar 5: The frequent blockages in the sewerage system in numerous locations and the authority’s slow response to the problems faced by the people have angered the citizens and several council members in Jammu’s Old City.
Officials state that Jammu City’s sewage system is only 20 to 25 percent complete, despite the fact that it is far from finished, and despite this, they are responding to concerns by the public in a timely manner and resolving peoples’ problems.
Contrary to the official claims, a Corporator wishing not to be named told Greater Kashmir that: “The sewerage system works is still incomplete and wherever this has been completed, the residents are complaining of blockage and non-responsive approach of the concerned agency.”
“We have to wait for ten to twelve days for the employees of the agency to come and restore the blocked system. Till then, the sewerage system leaks from the blocked places and the stinking smell makes life unbearable in the residential areas,” the corporator added.
The corporator also said that they have become helpless. “The drainage system and manholes are among those problems which are common for the residents of the old city,” he said and apprehended that if the officials get to know about his locality, they will stop redressing their issues.
“You are requested please do not disclose my name,” expressing helplessness while asserting that people do come to our home with complaints of unscheduled electricity cuts, and hanging of multiple live wires on the electric poles in the congested city, but no one cares.
Another, Corporator of ward number 7, Ritu Choudhary said: “The blockage in the sewerage system is the main problem due to which I had to stop work in my ward although it is completed in some portion. It becomes a hazardous situation for the residents of Christian Colony and Kanti House when the system blocks and it takes three or more days to keep it working. We have responded lately.”
In view of the situation, she said that she had to stop work on the sewerage system in the rest of the ward being represented by her.
Meanwhile, a local resident of Gujjar Nagar, Umar also complained about similar issues faced by the people while sharing some photographs where dirt can be seen leaking out of the blocked sewerage system.