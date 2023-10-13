Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli appointed as Dy Secy in Cabinet Sectt

Kohli, who is an IPS officer of 2013 batch of AGMUT cadre, will be on deputation for a period of four years.

As per a communique of MHA, referring to its Office Memorandum dated October 10, 2023, addressed to the J&K Chief Secretary, the Union Territory administration has been directed to relieve the IPS officer immediately to enable him to take up his new assignment at the Centre.

“…the competent authority has approved the appointment of Chandan Kohli, IPS (AGMUT: 2013) as Deputy Secretary in the Senior Executive Cadre of the Cabinet Secretariat on deputation basis. It is, therefore, requested that he may be relieved immediately, under intimation to this Ministry, to enable him to take up his new assignment at the Centre on deputation basis,” read an MHA communique.