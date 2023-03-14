Jammu to be promoted as holistic tourism spot through digital technology: Tourism Secy

Dr. Abid Rasheed sought support and cooperation from the stakeholders in further promoting the 75 offbeat destinations identified by the department across J&K. He also advised them to come up with attractive and competitive packages so that more and more tourists are attracted to visit J&K. He said that the main aim of this interactive session is to create a direct dialogue with the stakeholders on schemes, policies and steps being taken up to promote tourism in the region. He sought suggestions from all stakeholders towards making the tourism industry the most lucrative venture in the region.