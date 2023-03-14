Jammu to be promoted as holistic tourism spot through digital technology: Tourism Secy

Jammu, Mar 14: Secretary Tourism and Culture, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, today reviewed the Tourism scenario of Jammu in a joint interactive session held with Tour Travel Operators, Hotel Associations, and officers of the Tourism Department here.
Chairing the event, the Secretary said the last few months have witnessed encouraging tourist footfall due to coordinated efforts of all stakeholders and the department which has been appreciated and recognized at the highest forum. He reiterated that it is the endeavor of the government to promote the tourism potential of the UT which is blessed with picturesque destinations such as Bani-Basohli, Bhaderwah, Rajouri and Poonch on a larger scale in collaboration with all stakeholders.
Dr. Abid Rasheed sought support and cooperation from the stakeholders in further promoting the 75 offbeat destinations identified by the department across J&K. He also advised them to come up with attractive and competitive packages so that more and more tourists are attracted to visit J&K. He said that the main aim of this interactive session is to create a direct dialogue with the stakeholders on schemes, policies and steps being taken up to promote tourism in the region. He sought suggestions from all stakeholders towards making the tourism industry the most lucrative venture in the region.