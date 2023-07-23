Jammu to pioneer India’s first Cannabis Medicine Project: Dr Jitendra

“Cannabis Research Project” of CSIR-IIIM Jammu is a first of its kind in India initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Private Public Partnership with a Canadian firm, which has a great potential to put substance of abuse for the good of mankind especially for patients suffering from neuropathies, cancer and epilepsy.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is also MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said this during a visit to the Cannabis Cultivation Farm of CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine at Chatha near here to get the first-hand information about the cultivation practices for Cannabis in the protected area of the institute and research work being carried out on this important plant.