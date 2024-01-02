Jammu transporters call off their 72-hour long strike

Jammu, Jan 2: Oil tanker drivers, operators late Tuesday evening announced to call off their 72-hour strike, following an agreement reached out between their central representatives and the Union Home Secretary, who assured them to take them on board regarding contentious law.

All J&K Transport Welfare Association president Ajit Singh confirmed that the transporters in J&K too had decided to call off strike after a decision in this connection was taken at the national level.

The 72-hour transporters’ strike was in response to a nation-wide call.

Anan Sharma, president of All J&K Petrol Tanker Owners’ Association, while speaking to Greater Kashmir, said, “So far, we have not called off our stir. But we will as we have already spoken to the Deputy Commissioner Jammu and SSP Jammu. They briefed us about the assurance given by the central government to our national representatives that there would be deliberations on contentious law before taking any decision. Our representatives will be taken on board.”

Earlier he stated that the majority of petrol pumps had run dry in Jammu due to the strike of over 1500 oil tankers since Monday and they would not resume operations till their issue was addressed.