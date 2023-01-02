Jammu, Udhampur witness protests against Rajouri killings

Jammu, Jan 2: Various social, political and student organisations Monday protested against the killing of civilians in Dangri terror attack in Rajouri.
To express their anguish, the students at the University of Jammu held a candle march against the killing of civilians including minors in the Rajouri terror attack.
The students of Jammu University took out a candle light march in the campus expressing anguish over the killings.
They were shouting slogans against terrorism and demanded an end to the killing of innocents.
One of the protesters said that “We will not tolerate the innocent killings.” They asked the government of India to “take strict action against the sponsor of terrorism.”
Meanwhile, J&K Shiv Sena / Dogra Front condemned the targeted killing of minority communities after establishing their identity from their identity cards.
“The government of India should take appropriate action against the killing of innocent killings. Every civilized person is against the innocent killings,” said president, J&K Shiv Sena/Dogra Front Ashok Gupta.
Gupta said that “There is a need to take strict action against Pakistan. Both the communities stand together with each other and we will fight against the enemy of the country.”
The leaders and activists of Ikk Jutt Jammu led by chairman Ankur Sharma held a protest demonstration outside Press Club of Jammu against the authorities for their failure to avert the terror attack.
“These are targeted killings of the minorities,” said Ankur Sharma.
Similar protest was held in Udhampur by the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal against the innocent killings in Rajouri.
They burnt the effigy of Pakistan to express their anguish over the killings.
SECURITY BEEFED UP IN JAMMU, UDHAMPUR, OTHER DISTRICTS
Besides this protest, the security has been tightened and searches with metal detectors were conducted in some of the market places in Udhampur.
The local police and the security staff carried out checking in the market in view of the Rajouri killings. Similarly, the checking on the Jammu-Srinagar highway continued at several check points.
The checking of vehicles within Jammu city and its peripheral areas has also been intensified and additional deployment has been made ahead of Republic Day celebrations.
The security arrangements in Kathua and Samba (Jammu-Pathankot highway) have also been heightened with the coordination of BSF, Border Police and villagers along the International Border.
MUSLIM ORGANISATIONS CONDEMN TARGETED KILLINGS
Muslim Federation Jammu reviewed the current situation during an emergency meeting following the innocent killings in Rajouri.
The meeting chaired by president of the Federation, Abdul Majid, condemned the killing of innocent people and appealed to the government to ensure safety and security of the citizens.
“Take immediate measures so that such selective killings do not take place. It appears that there is a larger design behind such killings so as to create a fear psychosis in the minds of the people and to create communal tension thereby disturbing the peaceful situation,” according to the Muslim Federation Jammu.
Federation however appealed to the people to maintain peace and unity to defeat the design of anti-social elements as “our unity will be a befitting resolve to defeat these nefarious moves.”
Meanwhile, the members of Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) have also condemned the innocent killings in Rajouri on Sunday and termed the killings as “cold blooded murder.”
JMF chairman, Shuja Zafar appealed to the masses to remain vigilant and forge unity to defeat the nefarious design of the enemy “who is bent upon disturbing peace of the erstwhile state by infusing an atmosphere of communal divide.”
“Youth should step forward to uphold the flag of peace and communal harmony to achieve a stable progressive future,” he said and added that “Bloodshed is no solution, let's give peace a chance.”