Jammu wing of HC | Justice Tashi Rabstan hoists National Flag

Jammu, Aug 15: The 77th Independence Day was today celebrated in Jammu Wing of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh wherein Justice Tashi Rabstan hoisted National Flag.
Justice Atul Sreedharan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal were present on the occasion.
Besides, the Registrar Judicial, Jammu Wing, Jt. Registrar Judicial, other Registry officers, the officers/officials of the Jammu Wing of the High Court, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jammu, Government Advocates, Vikram Sharma, President, Bar Association Jammu along with Executive Members also participated in these celebrations.