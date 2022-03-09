Jammu witnessing strong wave of change: Rajni Patil

Jammu, Mar 9: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge for Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil Wednesday said that there was a strong wave of change in Jammu.
A statement of Congress issued here said that addressing a gathering of Congress workers here, Patil said that the people were fed up with the poor performance, and opportunist and wrong policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
She said that the people of Jammu were looking towards the Congress as the only viable alternative and that the BJP had utterly failed on all fronts and snatched the statehood, dignity and rights, and employment and trade of the people.
Patil said that BJP had vitiated the atmosphere of peace, harmony, and progress and downgraded the historical state against the wishes of the people.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief G A Mir raised a strong pitch on the issue of restoration of historical Dogra state of J&K, which was snatched from the people, arbitrarily and undemocratically.
AICC spokeswoman Alka Lamba criticised the BJP for playing with the sentiments of people by downgrading the state and depriving the people of democratic rights.
JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla blamed the BJP for the betrayal with the mandate of Jammu as they failed to do justice with the sentiments and aspirations of the people.