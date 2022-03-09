Jammu witnessing strong wave of change: Rajni Patil

A statement of Congress issued here said that addressing a gathering of Congress workers here, Patil said that the people were fed up with the poor performance, and opportunist and wrong policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She said that the people of Jammu were looking towards the Congress as the only viable alternative and that the BJP had utterly failed on all fronts and snatched the statehood, dignity and rights, and employment and trade of the people.