Jammu’s interest can’t be compromised: Rana

“Jammu, the land of warriors and diverse religious, linguistic and ethnic communities has always known to give rather than take, but this spirit of sacrifice should not be mistaken as weakness or willingness to be taken for granted,” he said welcoming the former DIG Police Ashok Kumar Atri in NC fold.

Rana said that the people of the Jammu region, irrespective of religion, caste and creed, believe in the singular entity of J&K, as jewel in the crown of India, and thus crave for a level-playing field in developmental and economic fields, jobs, progress and the mechanism of governance.