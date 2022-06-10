Jammu’s pluralistic ethos will defeat hate mongers: Rana

“Jammu’s tryst with harmony is strong enough to withstand the vicious onslaught of hate mongers”, Rana said while interacting with the people at Palpad during his to the area.

He said pluralistic Jammu’s ethos of inclusiveness and harmony is the strong citadel against forces who want to disturb the secular fabric of Jammu region.

Rana said the people, irrespective of region and religion, are sagacious enough to see through the attempts of dividing the society and resolute enough to thwart the designs of peace-breakers by maintaining unity and brotherhood. Mutual trust and better understanding of each other’s religious beliefs is a hallmark of the Jammu ethos that has surmounted the challenges of times with courage and fortitude. This spirit is actually the guiding force behind the way of life of the peace-loving people, he added.