Jammu’s Sargam Koushal crowned ‘Mrs World 2022’ in Las Vegas

“Mrs World 2021” Shaylyn Ford of the US presented the crown to Sargam at a ceremony held at a Las Vegas resort on Saturday evening. Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up.

Wife of Aditya Manohar Sharma, an Indian navy officer, also hailing from Jammu, Sargam is an alumnus of Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School Jammu and the Government College for women Gandhinagar, Jammu. She obtained her Masters degree in English Literature from the University of Jammu and did her B Ed from Government B Ed College Jammu.