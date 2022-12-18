Jammu’s Sargam Koushal crowned ‘Mrs World 2022’ in Las Vegas

Jammu, Dec 18: Sargam Koushal from Jammu has won the prestigious “Mrs World 2022” title, beating contestants from 63 countries, in a glitzy beauty pageant event at Las Vegas, United States and brought the crown back to India after 21 years.
“Mrs World 2021” Shaylyn Ford of the US presented the crown to Sargam at a ceremony held at a Las Vegas resort on Saturday evening. Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up.
Wife of Aditya Manohar Sharma, an Indian navy officer, also hailing from Jammu, Sargam is an alumnus of Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School Jammu and the Government College for women Gandhinagar, Jammu. She obtained her Masters degree in English Literature from the University of Jammu and did her B Ed from Government B Ed College Jammu.
Daughter of a retired Jammu banker G S Koushal, 32-year old Sargam married naval officer Aditya, currently posted in Mumbai, in 2018.
As per her social media account, born on September 17, 1990, Sargam previously worked as a teacher in Vizag. She is also a content writer, model and painter.
Earlier on June 15 this year, she defeated 51 contestants from all over the country and was crowned Mrs India World in an event held at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai, which paved her way to Las Vegas to represent India in “Mrs World 2022” pageant.
Prior to Sargam, actress, model and a medico Dr Aditi Govitrikar had won the prestigious title for India in 2001.
Following Sargam’s win, the official Instagram account splashed her photos wearing elegant sequined pink gown in her winning moments at the grand finale, with a caption, “The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!”
In Jammu also, the social media remained abuzz celebrating the win of daughter of the soil as congratulations poured in to the family also from all quarters.
BJP leader Rajeev Charaj, Anuradha Charak and the enlightened citizens of Bahu Fort congratulated Sargam’s parents for her historic win. They visited their residence and felicitated them.
Speaking on the occasion, BJP leader Rajeev Charak said that Sargam established the country’s name on the world stage with hard work and dedication.
He said, “It is a matter of pride for us that the daughter of Bahu Fort Jammu has brought laurels to her region as well as the country due to her talent in the world.”