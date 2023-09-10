Janta Darbar held in Udhampur

She also inaugurated a newly constructed Community Hall at Dhema Bilaspur. The Asset has been constructed under DDC Capex at the cost of Rs 22 lakh.

She announced funds for further transformation of the Panchayat Dehma, setting up of a CSC over there and a conference room too. During the inauguration, the Vice Chairperson emphasized the importance of community spaces in promoting social cohesion and community development.

The Community Hall will be a valuable asset and residents of the area can organize social gatherings, festivals and meetings over there. She was optimistic that the Hall will be used for various activities that will help to bring the community together and foster a sense of unity.

While addressing people at public darbar, she had a detailed overview of public grievances of the people of the areas.

The Darbar witnessed an overwhelming response wherein a large number of people apprised the Vice Chairperson with their grievances, demands and issues of public importance.