Jhuggi near Jammu Bus Stand gutted in fire

Jammu, Oct 15: A jhuggi (slum dwelling) of a Safai Karamchari near Bus Stand Jammu completely gutted in fire on Sunday afternoon.
The owner lost her belongings also in the blaze that broke out around 12 noon or so. Fortunately, there was none inside the Jhuggi at the time of fire.
Fire fighters, engaged in their job, informed media persons that they received a call at around 12.34 pm.
“Two fire tenders were immediately deputed which reached the spot within no time. But given the inflammable material used in Jhuggi and spread all over, it immediately caught fire. Within minutes, the fire spread all over. Soon Jhuggi and the belongings inside turned into ashes before the fire could be extinguished. There were empty gas cylinders as well yet they were immediately taken out. Had it not been done so, they would have exploded and it could have turned into a disaster with the fire spreading to adjacent structures as well,” they stated.
“Cause of the fire is being ascertained. Investigation is underway,” they added.