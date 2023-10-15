Jhuggi near Jammu Bus Stand gutted in fire

“Two fire tenders were immediately deputed which reached the spot within no time. But given the inflammable material used in Jhuggi and spread all over, it immediately caught fire. Within minutes, the fire spread all over. Soon Jhuggi and the belongings inside turned into ashes before the fire could be extinguished. There were empty gas cylinders as well yet they were immediately taken out. Had it not been done so, they would have exploded and it could have turned into a disaster with the fire spreading to adjacent structures as well,” they stated.

“Cause of the fire is being ascertained. Investigation is underway,” they added.