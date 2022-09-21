J&K: 70 percent work on 'Jambu' zoo completed; likely to be thrown open to public

Jambo zoo, named after the founder of the city King Jambu Lochan, will have an artificial waterfall and will house 27 famous species of animals, including the Royal Bengal Tiger, the Asiatic Lion, leopards, bears, crocodiles, ghadiyals and sambar deer, the officials said.



It will also have reptile chambers hosting the poisonous and non-poisonous snakes, they said.



The zoo will also have an open amusement theatre and a park for children.



"The zoo will have battery-operated cars and bicycles for the visitors to move around. The facility would be a major attraction for tourists coming to the city," an official said.



The project is spread over 625 acres of land and will have facilities like tourist information centres, large parking spaces, cafeterias, restrooms, the officials said.