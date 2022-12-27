JK achieves milestone of providing more than 440 services online

The information was revealed today in a meeting held by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta with the Administrative Secretaries of all the departments.

On the occasion, Dr Mehta commended the IT Department for working tirelessly towards ‘Digital J&K'. He impressed upon them to continue the momentum and make each and every service provided to the citizens in digital mode for ease of living and eradication of corruption. He told them to usher the UT into an environment where its citizens would carry offices in their pockets and avail any services without having to physically visit any of the office.