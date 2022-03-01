J&K administration working for completion of transit accommodations for migrant employees

Around 920 kanal (115 acres) of land has been identified and transferred to the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) at 19 locations for construction of transit accommodations in Kashmir.

The prime minister's package for Kashmiri migrants announced in 2008 has two major components. One is provision of 6,000 jobs for youths and the other is provision of 6000 accommodation units for employees. Over 4,000 migrant employees have already been selected and appointed in different departments and over 1,000 odd units have been completed.

"The administration of Jammu and Kashmir is expeditiously working towards speedy completion of transit accommodations so that they are made available to migrant employees," the official said.

He said that on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the construction of transit accommodations has been taken up in a mission mode.