J&K Agricultural Land Regulations, 2022 notified

A permission to convert the use of agricultural land for any non-agricultural purpose may be granted by the District Collector after recommendations from the District Level Committee and after depositing the requisite fee. The permission will be granted subject to the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act and Rules.

Rules specify that the land will not be used for a purpose other than that for which permission is granted. “Besides, the applicant shall commence the non agricultural use applied for within one year from the date of the order made by the District Collector in that behalf, failing which, unless said period is extended by the District Collector from time to time, up to the maximum period of two years from the first date of permission, the permission granted shall be deemed to have lapsed,” Rules mention.