J&K assembly polls to be held shortly :Tarun Chug

Jammu, Dec 9: BJP National General Secretary and Incharge of J&K, TarunChugh today said that assembly elections in J&K will be held shortly. He added all the hurdles in the way of polls have been removed.
Chug was talking to media persons here. He said that they have removed the obstacles causing delay in holding assembly elections.
BJP leader said that the delimitation commission has done its work and enrolment of voters has started while explaining about the role of election commission following the completion of voter lists and political parties.
He said that “hopefully, the elections shall be held.”
Meanwhile according to a press note, J&K BJP held meeting of state office bearers, District Presidents, District Prabharis at BJP Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
BJP National General Secretary & J&K PrabhariTarunChugh, J&K BJP President RavinderRaina, BJP National Secretary DrNarinder Singh, BJP J&K Seh-PrabhariAshishSood, former State presidents Jugal Kishore Sharma (MP LokSabha), Shamsher Singh Manhas and Sat Sharma, General Secretaries Adv. Vibodh Gupta and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal addressed the meeting.
“Jammu and Kashmir is an emotion for whole of India and Election here is rather a fight for and of nationalism”, said TarunChugh and added that J&K BJP activists must work on mission mode now.
TarunChugh said that this is struggle of seven decades and the time has come that we all must put extra effort to achieve the goal for which “our predecessors have sacrificed their lives.”
“Those who divided the nation and those who have always acted on foreign dictates should be defeated. You must devote yourself to safeguard the nation, adopting the role of hero by securing victory for BJP in election”, said TarunChugh.
RavinderRaina congratulated TarunChugh, who campaigned intensely in Gujarat for the unprecedented victory. He said that Prime Minister NarendraModi’s vision and leadership has brought historic victory for BJP in Gujarat.
“SabkaSath, SabkaVikas mission of Modi government has brought brilliant results for BJP. The same trend will be followed in Jammu & Kashmir, where BJP will secure brilliant results and will provide Chief Minister on its own to the crown of India, J&K” said Raina.