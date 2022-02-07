J&K becomes first UT to be integrated with national single window system

While 130 industrial services have been made online on a single-window system, over 160 more services would be integrated this year, the Lt Governor said.

In a series of tweets, the Lt Governor said his administration is linking Jammu and Kashmir into a web of partnerships with the domestic and foreign companies and ensuring global best practices in “our regulatory institutions and system”.

“In the last one year since the launch of the new Industrial development scheme, our policies have evolved to make Jammu and Kashmir more competitive and more lucrative for industries and service enterprises,” Sinha said.