J&K BJP celebrates Lohri | Extends message for universal peace

Kavinder Gupta, while extending the greetings of the Lohri festival to everybody especially to the residents of J&K, prayed for the prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the festival depicts a profound love of nature, plentiful reap and the humans and also marks the realm of activeness among all living creatures. He said that the auspicious event of Lohri corresponds with the beginning of ‘Magh’ month, which initiates only a day after Lohri indicating the finish of cruel winter, he added and extended the message of Universal Peace and Love to all.

Ashok Koul said that it is always pleasurable to celebrate the “Lohri” as this gives the indication of brotherhood “among us with the lovely change in weather in anticipation of good fortune for the whole world. “He greeted people, said that “Lohri” depicts of our cultural ethos for time immemorial, and exhorted them to celebrate such occasions together with all their near and dear ones. He also prayed for the peace in Jammu & Kashmir denouncing the acts of terrorism and violence in the region.