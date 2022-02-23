J&K BJP chief calls on Mushtaq Bukhari

Jammu, Feb 23: Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K unit President Ravinder Raina Wednesday called on former minister Syed Mushtaq Bukhari, giving rise to speculations about Bukhari’s next political move.
Bukhari had tendered his resignation from NC on Tuesday citing his “untenable relationship with the party leadership” over differences on “Pahari cause”.
However, Raina described his meeting with the prominent Pahari leader as a “courtesy call” to deliberate on the issues related to Paharis.
“Bukhari Sahab is one of the tallest Pahari leaders, who always strived for their rights. Being a Pahari, we consider him our soul. Since my childhood, I have seen his devotion to working for the cause of Paharis. We have family relations with the veteran leader,” Raina told media persons after meeting Bukhari at his residence. The BJP J&K chief evaded queries about the possibility of Bukhari joining BJP, saying, “He is a Pahari stalwart and he has been hurt by his party. He lives in the hearts of all Paharis. We respect him and we will always do so.”