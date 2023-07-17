J&K BJP chief serves defamation notice to former MLC, seeks Rs 5 crore in damages

In the legal notice, Sethi said the intentional defamation of his client was a designed move coinciding with the joining of Choudhary in National Conference and his client has suffered serious damage to his name, reputation and goodwill besides suffering from mental trauma.

“You may choose any political party that suits your ambition, yet the choice of words in the tweet on July 11 are purely inappropriate, rather defamatory to my clients and the BJP, despite you knowing well that my client was not involved in any of the alleged acts,” the legal notice read.

Sethi said it was clear that in order to damage his client reputation and years of goodwill as an honest upright politician, the allegations have tarnished his reputation amongst the general public as also in his party circles and relatives. He said his client is well within his legal rights to invoke remedies both under civil and criminal law against Choudhary.