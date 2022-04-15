J&K BJP expresses concern over terror threats to Hindu community in Kashmir

The killing of a Rajput driver, Satesh Kumar Singh, by a terrorist has generated a sense of fear and uncertainty among the members of the tiny community in Kakran village in Kulgam district who have stayed on in Kashmir Valley despite decades of militancy but are now considering leaving for a safer place.

"The administration and security establishment must ensure safety and security of people in general and that of the minority communities in particular and we expect them to take visible steps to restore confidence in the community", J&K BJP spokesperson Girdhari Lal Raina told reporters here.