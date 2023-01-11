J&K BJP goes into assembly election mode after directions from party high command

Jammu, Jan 11: Following direction from its National General Secretary (Org) BL Santhosh to switch over to election mode, J&K BJP has geared up for assembly polls.
According to a press note, Santosh gave the directions to J&K BJP during a crucial meeting in Jammu.
BJP National General Secretary (Org) , BL Santhosh, BJP National General Secretary and Prabhari J&K Tarun Chugh, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh, J&K BJP Seh-Prabhari Ashish Sood, MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma and others addressed the meeting.
J&K BJP state office bearers, Morcha Presidents, Prabharis, Presidents, Convenors, Seh-Prabharis, whole timers of Lok Sabha, Districts and Assembly participated in the meeting.
B L Santhosh, while addressing the meeting, laid emphasis on strengthening all the party units putting strenuous stress on the Booth management and Assembly Constituency levels. He asked the party Prabharis to concentrate on winning the election in their allocated areas ensuring their extended Pravas in those areas. ‘’A leader is born when he selflessly works for the win of others and the organization. So you all must devote yourselves for the organisational duties till all the elections are over,’’ said BL Santhosh.
‘’This is the first major election campaign after historical changes and hence we need to contest these elections with total companionship, in one voice, taking all together and ensuring that not even a single vote gets slipped out of our kitty’’, said BL Santhosh.
Tarun Chugh, in his address, laid stress on understanding the new scheme of things in minimum time after delimitation and reorganisation of the party at various levels. He termed party leaders as commanders who have to lead the party to a big win in all coming elections. He said that the party leaders have to work out their plan in advance in their minds, then implement them in a perfect harmonious way on ground to attain the goal. He laid repeated stress on the Pravas by Prabhari and senior leaders of the party.
Ravinder Raina, in his Presidential address, welcomed all the senior party leaders into the meeting saying that this meeting is sort of a workshop for the party leaders in preparation for the approaching elections. He also remembered the Dhangri victims after which all the participating BJP leaders observed two minutes of silence praying for the departed souls. He reiterated the party’s slogan of Booth Jeeta, Chunav Jeeta and asked all the party leaders to concentrate on the election preparations.
Ashok Koul said that the party strength lies on the devoted work by the party activists and all activists must take their responsibilities with dedication. He also discussed the forthcoming party programmes in detail.
Dr Jitendra Singh said that only BJP has truly cared for the rights of the residents of J&K. He said that abrogation of controversial Articles has paved the way for the development and grant of rights to every single community.