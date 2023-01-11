J&K BJP goes into assembly election mode after directions from party high command

Tarun Chugh, in his address, laid stress on understanding the new scheme of things in minimum time after delimitation and reorganisation of the party at various levels. He termed party leaders as commanders who have to lead the party to a big win in all coming elections. He said that the party leaders have to work out their plan in advance in their minds, then implement them in a perfect harmonious way on ground to attain the goal. He laid repeated stress on the Pravas by Prabhari and senior leaders of the party.

Ravinder Raina, in his Presidential address, welcomed all the senior party leaders into the meeting saying that this meeting is sort of a workshop for the party leaders in preparation for the approaching elections. He also remembered the Dhangri victims after which all the participating BJP leaders observed two minutes of silence praying for the departed souls. He reiterated the party’s slogan of Booth Jeeta, Chunav Jeeta and asked all the party leaders to concentrate on the election preparations.