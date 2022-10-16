J&K BJP unanimously finalises 2 councilors for posts of Mayor, Dy Mayor JMC

Jammu, Oct 16: J&K BJP today finalized the names of their candidates for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor following a threadbare discussion in a meeting here at BJP Headquarter in Trikuta Nagar.
This meeting was chaired by national general secretary and J&K Incharge, Tarun Chugh. The meeting was also attended by MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Ex-Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta and General Secretary (organisation), Ashok Koul besides BJP Councilors.
During the meeting, the BJP leaders unanimously finalized the names of Councillor Rajinder Sharma for the post of Mayor and Councillor Baldev Billawaria for the post of Deputy Mayor.