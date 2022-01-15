J&K BJP’s core group meet discusses COVID-related issues, politics
Jammu, Jan 15: Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K President Ravinder Raina Saturday said that the previous governments of the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Congress misused women, SCs, STs, OBCs, and minorities while harming their interests while the government led by BJP took decisive actions to empower them.
Addressing a joint meeting of the BJP core group Raina praised the BJP activists for constantly working for the welfare of the society.
He emphasised the role of the party’s organisational units in empowering the neglected communities and strengthening the party structure among those communities.
Addressing the meeting over the internet, Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh discussed the increased role of party activists in taking the government-sponsored public welfare schemes to the target population.
He asked them to work as consistent learners and performers and maintain an unfailing touch with society.
J&K BJP’s Seh-Prabhari Ashish Sood also addressed the meeting over the internet and stressed the role of core committees for the successful working of the organisational structure. He said that even during the tough time of the COVID-19 pandemic, BJP activists were working for the welfare of society with dedication and team spirit.
BJP J&K unit’s General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul sought the reports from all the organisational districts and discussed the forthcoming party programmes while emphasising the functioning of district, mandal, and booths.