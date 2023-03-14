J&K Budget development oriented: BJP

Jammu, Mar 14: Yudhvir Sethi, Vice President BJP J&K on Tuesday termed the annual budget of Jammu and Kashmir presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as futuristic and development oriented.
He said 35 percent has been earmarked for the development and infrastructure . “Besides it is proving to be a game changer for agriculture sector as Rs 900 crore have been kept for sector’s development apart from Rs 120 crore for crop insurance,” Sethi said.
According to a press note, the party vice president was speaking as Party’s Shakti Kendra Pramukh during a meeting held here in Jagti.
Hailing the budget, the senior BJP functionary said that the budget is going to help continue the pace of development in the Union Territory as necessary provisions have been ensured by the concerned minister to realise the dream of PM Narendra Modi to usher in era of peace and progress in the region.
Highlighting the Rs 200 crore earmarked for Mission Youth Programme, the BJP leader asserted that this will contribute in changing the course of lives of youths of the Union Territory as this section of the society needs the most from the government.
Addressing Shakti Kendra Pramukhs, Yudhvir urged them to remain proactive and mobilize the grass roots level workers to strengthen the party base as polls in J&K are likely to be multi-cornered and therefore the party cannot take things lightly.