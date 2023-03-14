J&K Budget development oriented: BJP

He said 35 percent has been earmarked for the development and infrastructure . “Besides it is proving to be a game changer for agriculture sector as Rs 900 crore have been kept for sector’s development apart from Rs 120 crore for crop insurance,” Sethi said.

According to a press note, the party vice president was speaking as Party’s Shakti Kendra Pramukh during a meeting held here in Jagti.

Hailing the budget, the senior BJP functionary said that the budget is going to help continue the pace of development in the Union Territory as necessary provisions have been ensured by the concerned minister to realise the dream of PM Narendra Modi to usher in era of peace and progress in the region.