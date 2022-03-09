J&K chief secy for use of cameras to streamline traffic management

The chief secretary expressed serious concern over the alarming figures of fatal road accidents on the national highway and other major roads in Jammu and Kashmir.

"For improving the in-city traffic movement, directions were issued for installation of traffic cameras on a mission mode, in addition to specifying city-town speed limits", Mehta said.

He maintained that the enforcement agencies must work in tandem with each other to ensure streamlining of traffic in and around cities, towns and on national highway and major roads.

"Special efforts are required to ensure compliance to traffic rules and traffic discipline for which civil society needs to be approached and proactively engaged", he said.